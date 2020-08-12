Death investigation underway after police find body at I-10 underpass on College Street

A body covered by a white sheet was taken away by officials at the scene.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon under I-10 at the underpass on College Street.

The Beaumont Police Department received a call in reference to a welfare check Tuesday around 4:10 p.m., records show.

12News crew was at the scene. A body covered by a white sheet was taken away by officials at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

