Deputies investigating after body found near shoreline of Toledo Bend in Newton County

When deputies arrived to the 400 Block of Easy Street Toledo Bend on Monday, May 8, 2023, they found the body of an adult man near the shore.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Newton County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water near the shoreline of Toledo Bend Reservoir.

On Monday, May 8, 2023 at around 7:38 a.m., deputies were notified that a body was found in the water in the 400 Block of Easy Street Toledo Bend, according to a release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of an adult man near the shore. Texas Parks and Wildlife recovered the body. Toledo Bend Volunteer Fire Department and Allegiance assisted in the recovery effort.

The identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Deputies are waiting on a preliminary report from the medical examiner’s office, according to the release.

Officials are conducting an active death investigation.

From a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.