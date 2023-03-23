Body found on Highway 69 South in Tyler County Thursday, investigation underway

The scene was secured, and investigators collected multiple items of evidence.

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after multiple 911 calls led to the discovery of a body in Tyler County Thursday.

Tyler County deputies responded to Highway 69 South, just south of County Road 1065, around 5:30 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about an "individual lying in the highway," according to a Tyler County Sheriff's Office release.

Deputies and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety found the body of a male in the southbound lane of the highway next to a truck. The truck was parked on the shoulder facing north.

The scene was secured, and investigators collected multiple items of evidence, according to the release. At this time, it is unclear what evidence was collected.

The male was taken to the Jefferson County Forensic Medical Examiner for an autopsy. This is an ongoing investigation.

From a Tyler County Sheriff's Office release:

On March 23rd, 2023, at approximately 05:30 AM, Tyler County Deputies were dispatched to Hwy 69 South, just south of County Road 1065, after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an individual lying in the highway.

Deputies, along with DPS Troopers, arrived on scene to find a deceased male in the southbound lane of the highway next to a truck parked on the shoulder facing north. The scene was secured until investigators could conduct their investigation. Multiple items of evidence were collected at the scene for this investigation.

The deceased male has been transported to the Jefferson County Forensic Medical Examiner for autopsy. This is an ongoing investigation.

