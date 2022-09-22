Body found during search for missing man north of Silsbee, foul play suspected

A person of interest is currently in the Hardin County Jail on unrelated charges. They are expected to be formally charged by a judge on Friday.

KOUNTZE, Texas — Hardin County Sheriff's Office Deputies found a body while searching for a missing man north of Silsbee.

Deputies began investigating a missing person's case Monday night, Sheriff Mark L. Davis tells 12News.

As deputies continued to work on the case, they found evidence that suspected foul play was involved.

On Thursday, deputies received information that led them to a location on Cravens Camp Road, north of Silsbee.

At around 7:30 p.m., they found the body of a male in a heavily wooded area.

Deputies suspect the body is that of the missing person, but official identification will not be made until an autopsy is performed at the Jefferson County Morgue, according to Davis.

A person of interest is currently in the Hardin County Jail on unrelated charges.

The person of interest is expected to be formally charged by a judge on Friday.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

