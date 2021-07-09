Investigation underway after body found inside car in Port Arthur store parking lot

Port Arthur Police officers found the body Friday afternoon in the 8300 block of Memorial Blvd.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A body was found Friday afternoon inside a vehicle located in the front garden center at the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Port Arthur, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Officers responded to a call that came in around 2 p.m. and reported to the Lowe's parking lot located in the 8300 block of Memorial Blvd.

Upon arrival, they found the body inside the car, police said.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Marc DeRouen pronounced the victim deceased. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Investigators have not released the identity of the person as of Friday afternoon.

Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing. We will update you when and if we receive more confirmed information.

