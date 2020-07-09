Body found in pond during fishing trip in Liberty County

The man was only wearing underwear and appears to have drowned, but investigators said he was in the water for some time.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Liberty County residents on a fishing trip found a man's body Sunday evening.

Residents found the body during a planned fishing trip to a pond on County Road 2291 at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 6. The man appears to have drowned, Liberty County Sheriff's Office Capt. Ken DeFoor said in a news release.

Investigators found clothing and other personal items on the bank of the pond. The man was only wearing underwear and investigators determined he appears to have been in the water for some time due to decomposition, he said.

Investigators said there were no obvious signs of injury or foul play, but Justice of the Peace Wade Brown is conducting an autopsy.

No information has been confirmed about the man's age or identity. The investigation is still ongoing, DeFoor said.