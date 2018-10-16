BURNET COUNTY, Texas — A woman's body that was found in the water at the Colorado River on Oct. 16 belongs to a woman who went missing during the previous Junction floodings, the Burnet County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, the Travis County Medical Examiner identified the woman who was found dead at the shore of the Colorado as Charlotte Moye. She was found on the east bank of the Colorado River and Lake LBJ between Kingsland and Highland Haven. Moye went missing during Llano River flooding in Junction in Kimble County on the morning of Oct. 8.

The Kimble County Sheriff's Office sent Moye's dental records to the medical examiner to assist.

"We are anxious to get her returned home to her loved ones," Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu previously told KVUE.

The week of Oct. 8, rescue personnel from multiple agencies swept the Junction area in search of four people who were believed to have been swept away from the Llano River during severe flash flooding in the area.

The following week, people living along the Llano River were evacuated from their homes due to a "historic" flooding event.

