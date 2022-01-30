x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

No foul suspected after body found in Beaumont on Sunday, police say

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found in the West End of Beaumont on Sunday.

Beaumont Police discovered a body in the 6000 block of Muela Creek Drive behind Kohls while responding to a call.

Officer Carol Riley told 12News that as of now, no foul play is suspected. The identity of body is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Final 4 minutes of game ends Lamar Lady Cardinals' three-game winning streak