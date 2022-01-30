No foul suspected after body found in Beaumont on Sunday, police say

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found in the West End of Beaumont on Sunday.

Beaumont Police discovered a body in the 6000 block of Muela Creek Drive behind Kohls while responding to a call.

Officer Carol Riley told 12News that as of now, no foul play is suspected. The identity of body is currently unknown.

