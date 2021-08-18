Beaumont police investigating body found in canal

Beaumont police responded to call about a body found in a canal in the 4100 block of Washington.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are currently investigating a body found in a canal on the south side of the city.

Beaumont police responded to a call that came in about a body found in a canal in the 4100 block of Washington Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 18, 2021, at 12:08 p.m.

A diver was sent to the scene by the Beaumont Fire Department, officials said.

Police told 12News the body appears to be a Black male and that the condition of the body suggests it had been there for a few days.

The canal is just off Washington Boulevard between Group One Automotive and Purvis Industries.

A criminal investigation command unit was called to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.