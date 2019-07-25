LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Officials have identified the body of a Houston man found by a tractor driver in Liberty County on Sunday.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office Captain Ken DeFoor told 12News by phone that the body was identified as Brandon Wayne Wright, 34.

The person driving the tractor was looking for a lost cow, and found the 'badly decomposed body of a man' in high weeds according to a July 22 news release from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

DeFoor said Wright had been staying in the area.

The body was found just after noon on Sunday, July 21 in a field about 100 yards from a home in the Gulf Company Road area of southeast Liberty County.