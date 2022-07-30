Bodies of 3 children recovered from East Texas pond

Three children, ages 5, 8 and 9, were reported missing Friday.

CASS COUNTY, Texas — The bodies of three missing children were recovered from a pond in Cass County, according to CBS affiliate KTBS.

KTBS reports the children, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found around 2 a.m. Saturday, in a private pond off State Highway 7, near Atlanta.

"Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, the Cass County Sheriff's Office, and Cass County Emergency Services District #2 were called in to look for the children Friday night," KTBS reports.