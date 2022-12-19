Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham reflects on legal legacy amid upcoming retirement

"I'm going to enjoy being with my wife and taking her to the places that I should have been taking her for the last 40 years."

BEAUMONT, Texas — After decades of public service, Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham is reflecting on his legal legacy amid his upcoming retirement.

Wortham's last day in office will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He has served eight years as the lead criminal district attorney.

Wortham started his career at the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. He first set foot in the Jefferson County Courthouse as an employee in 1974.

“I started here in this office, and I'm ending my career in this office,” Wortham said.

During his decades-long career, Wortham said he has focused on protecting the public. He started as a misdemeanor prosecutor and worked his way up.

"To start as a misdemeanor prosecutor and then to leave as the DA, that's fulfillment, and makes me feel like I've had a good lifetime,” Wortham said.

Throughout his career, Wortham has worn many hats. He was the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, a sitting judge in two different districts, and the district attorney in Jefferson County.

Throughout the years, Wortham has switched between private practice and public service.

"I'm going to miss it a lot,” Wortham said. “Matter of fact, I've told everybody I'll probably make a pest of myself still coming up here. To just chew the fat with people.”

While he is retiring Tuesday, he still plans to help when he can.

"I'm in the process of trying to determine if I can be a visiting judge,” Wortham said.

As a visiting judge, Wortham would sit in on the bench when needed.

"I want to find something I can do to continue to work,” Wortham said. “And because, you know, you keep learning when you're working. And that's what I want."

Wortham said it is time to focus on his family.

"I'm going to miss not working,” Wortham said. “But, I'm going to enjoy being with my wife and taking her to the places that I should have been taking her for the last 40 years."

Wortham will soon join the long line of district attorneys that came before him.

"I feel fulfilled."

Wortham looks forward to traveling and spending more time with family, but he'll be no stranger to the courthouse.