Bob Hope School Beaumont closes Friday after car accident causes issue with main water line

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students and staff at Bob Hope School Beaumont will have an even longer holiday weekend after a Thursday evening car accident caused a water issue at the campus.

The school announced Thursday night that the campus will be closed Friday, Sept. 3, due to an auto accident that affected the school's main water line.

It happened after school hours when students and staff were not on campus. The school said no one was hurt.

“Please know that the City of Beaumont Utility Services crew is onsite and will be working through the night and morning to get our water back up and running," the school's statement says in part.

As of Thursday night, students and staff will return to campus and resume normal operations Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Good evening BHS Beaumont families.

Thank you for you understanding and patience.