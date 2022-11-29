Bob Hope Middle School taking taking precautionary safety measures amid potential threat

A parent told officials at Bob Hope Middle School that their child heard a student in the hallway say they were going to bring a gun to the school.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Staff at a Port Arthur middle school are taking precautionary measures to ensure students' safety after being notified about a potential threat.

On Monday, a parent told officials at Bob Hope Middle School that their child heard a student in the hallway say they were going to bring a gun to the school Tuesday, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.

Police were notified and parents were asked to not let their children bring backpacks to school Tuesday. There will be extra security to screen students as they enter the campus as an added precaution, according to the release.

Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department will be at the school as the investigation continues.

"The safety of our students Is our top priority at Bob Hope School," school officials said in a release.

From a Bob Hope School release:

Precaution for Potential Threat at Bob Hope Middle School, Port Arthur

Yesterday a parent informed us that their child overheard a student in the hallway at Bob Hope Middle School in Port Arthur say that they were going to bring a gun to school today. The police were notified, and parents were called and asked not to let their children bring backpacks to school. As an added precaution, we will have extra security screening students as they enter the campus this morning. The Port Arthur police will be there this morning as we continue with our investigation. The safety of our students Is our top priority at Bob Hope School.

