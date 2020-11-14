Bob Hope Charter School students to work remotely Monday after school threat

The school’s administration received word of the threat Friday afternoon.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — All Bob Hope Charter School students and employees will work remotely on Monday, Nov. 16 after a threat was made against the district, according to a news release from the school.

The charter school’s administration received word of the threat Friday afternoon.

The situation is now under investigation by the Port Arthur Police Department. “The Bob Hope School has added additional armed security to each campus and are working with the Port Arthur Police Department,” the release said in part.

In addition to added security measures, all Bob Hope Charter School campuses will work from home Monday to give the school enough time to ensure all security protocols are reviewed, according to the district.