The first big boating weekend of the summer came and went after Memorial Day weekend wrapped up on Monday, and with the increase in boat traffic, tragedy and reckless behavior.

“We had eight fatalities throughout the state of Texas (during Memorial Day weekend),” said Texas Game Warden, Mike Boone. “We arrested 55 people on boating while intoxicated charges. That's a high number. Of course one is too high for us.”

Although there were no reported wrecks or fatalities in the Golden Triangle area (the area Boone covers, Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, and Liberty counties) during Memorial Day weekend, Boone says unfortunately, multiple fatalities happen on the waterways yearly.

“About five a year within the district,” said Boone, who has been with Texas Parks and Wildlife for 22 years.

Multiple boating related deaths in a year aren't just native to the southeast Texas area. According to numbers released by Texas Parks and Wildlife, last year 45 people were killed in boating accidents across the state. That's a 28% increase from 2016. However, according to Boone, while boating accidents do happen, most deaths they encounter on the water are actually swimming related.

“Whether the victim's been drinking, throughout the day, and just got kind of brave out there swimming,” said Boone.

Regardless of if you are a good swimmer or not, always make sure you have a flotation device. Levi Smith, a Lamar University student, has been around boats his entire life, he says it's important to know your equipment before getting in the water.

“Pay attention to my surroundings, and make sure my boat is in good working order,” said Smith. “Make sure I have gas, and life jackets.”

If you do choose to go out on the water this summer, stay vigilant.

“You're not only looking out for your family, you're looking out for everybody else on the waterways,” said Boone.

Boone also stressed the need to have a designated driver if you are planning to drink out on the water. A BWI carries the same weight as a DWI.

