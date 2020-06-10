Boat with three passengers catches fire near Houston Ship Channel, Coast Guard puts out flames

A Good Samaritan helped the passengers get off the boat while the Coast Guard crew put out the fire.

GALVESTON, Texas — A boat caught fire near the Houston Ship Channel Saturday morning.

The fire started about 8:37 a.m. near the Houston Ship Channel entrance in Galveston, The Coast Guard said in a news release. The boat was a 25-foot vessel with three people on board.

The Coast Guard watchstanders came to the boat's aid on the Cutter Daniel Tarr and started putting out the fire near the Erin T, an offshore supply vessel.

A Good Samaritan helped the passengers get off the boat while the crew put out the fire, the Coast Guard said.

After the fire was out, another 45-foot Coast Guard boat stayed on scene to assess potential pollution.

"The quick actions and teamwork of the Daniel Tarr crew and good Samaritans resulted in a safe outcome for the passengers involved," Chief Warrant Officer Brooke Milstead said. "We encourage all mariners to remain vigilant and provide assistance when safely possible."

No injuries were reported during the fire, the Coast Guard said.