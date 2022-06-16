Boat safety tips officials want you to know before sailing

This time of year is peak season for recreational boating, but it's also a time where boating accidents rise.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The hot weather has many wanting to pull their boats out and hit the water.

Before you do so, there are some things you should check before enjoying the open water.

Boating safety boils down to knowing the hazardous spots when on the water, but you also want to make sure you have the proper tools on board.

This time of year is peak season for recreational boating, but it's also a time where boating accidents rise.

“You have an uptick in the summertime right when it starts to get hot and people want to get out and get their boats underway,” said Bryan Unwin-Ebelink with the U.S. Coast Guard Marine safety unit in Port Arthur.



He said a common issue is not checking your boat properly after storing it during the winter months.



“So they haven't really checked on their engine,” Unwin-Ebelink said. “They haven't replaced their fire extinguisher. They haven't gotten the mold and mildew off their life jackets and check the straps to make sure they're good.”



Bryan said they see anywhere from 20 to 50 search and rescue cases a year.

Before you push off, it's important to make sure you have emergency tools on board.



“You know you got to have a sound-producing device, could be a whistle. It could be a horn of some kind,” Unwin-Ebelink said. “It's basically there to get another person's attention. A handheld radio is super important. Channel 16 Is your international healing and distress channel, so you can listen for other boaters that may be in distress and you may be able to assist the Coast Guard.”

Another tool to add to your list is personal locator beacons. It's a small device that sends a signal to a shore base station in case of an emergency.



“I'll always talk about a float plan. It's very highly recommended to file a float plan with a family member or a friend,” Unwin-Ebelink said.



Unwin-Ebelink said a float plan helps the Coast Guard locate an overdue boater.



On this plan, you want to include your full name, boat description, time of departure, destination, and the time you're planning to return.



“The ideal ideally would send a plan to a family member or a friend that they're that they know that can contact the Coast Guard or the local authorities in the event that they don't return when they're supposed to,” Unwin-Ebelink said.



Unwin-Ebelink said knowing these helpful tips can potentially save a life.

He said it's important to be mindful of boating after a hurricane. Typically, infrastructure is damaged after a hurricane, which could put a boater in harm’s way.