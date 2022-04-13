Blood donors will get ham, turkey voucher ahead of Easter Sunday for Good Friday donations

LifeShare is encouraging people to give blood on April 15 to get a $15 voucher toward the purchase of a ham or turkey.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Have you been thinking about what to make for Easter supper? LifeShare Blood Center is offering $15 vouchers to go toward a turkey or ham to any donors who give blood on Good Friday.

On April 15, all LifeShare donors will receive a t-shirt and a voucher ahead of Easter Sunday. It can be used at all major grocery stores, including Walmart, Brookshire’s, Kroger, Albertsons, and Rouses. "They are valid for any fresh, frozen, canned, or other variety of ham or turkey up to a $15 value," according to a LifeShare news release.

"Holidays and three-day weekends are a hard time for blood collections. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospital and medical partners with blood and plasma for the neediest among us," a representative said in the news release. "Since Easter is a time for family and friends to gather together, we hope these vouchers will remind families to give the gift of life this Easter."

Vouchers will be available at LifeShare donor centers and all mobile drives Friday, April 15, 2022. To make an appointment you can visit the LifeShare website. You can enter your zip code and find out which donation centers and mobile drives are in your area.

From a LifeShare news release:

"Holidays and three-day weekends are a hard time for blood collections. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospital and medical partners with blood and plasma for the neediest among us. Since Easter is a time for family and friends to gather together, we hope these vouchers will remind families to give the gift of life this Easter," says Kourtney M. Washington, Director of Marketing & Communications.

