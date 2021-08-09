'Bites for Beaumont' gives passholders access to more than 20 'delicious bites and deals' at local restaurants

The initiative is meant to give restaurants a boost while helping area nonprofits. Beignets, Korean dumplings and boudin balls are just of the included menu options.

BEAUMONT, Texas — United Way of Beaumont is teaming up with the visitors bureau to help local restaurants and more than a dozen charities with a 'brand-new digital foodie pass' to give the community a chance to sample 'bites' from their 'favorite Beaumont restaurants.'

Starting on November 1, passholders will 'gain access to over 20 delicious bites and deals from favorite Beaumont restaurants around town' through 'Bites for Beaumont.'

For $25, you will get a 'fun excuse to dine around for a great cause,' according to John Rollins with United Way of Beaumont. Passholders will get to redeem their 'bites' at their leisure through December 31.

Participating restaurants include 5 Under Golf Course, Amelia Farm and Market, Bruno’s Italian Kitchen, Carmela's Mexican Restaurant, Crazy Cajun Beaumont, JWilson's and many more. Beignets from Suga's Deep South Cuisine, Korean dumplings from KO Korean Grill and boudin balls from Crazy Cajun are just a few of the included offerings.

MORE | See list of eateries and food offerings

This "initiative was created as a way to drive business to local restaurants and help offset some of the declining sales caused by the pandemic, while supporting several community charities with their fundraising endeavors," according to a United Way news release. "The hope is that diners will check out other menu items while they’re visiting the participating restaurants."

Rollins said "100% of the proceeds will benefit United Way’s 20 area nonprofit partner agencies in the Beaumont and North Jefferson County region, ensuring that every dollar raised stays in our local community."

Those nonprofits include Anayat House, The Arc of Greater Beaumont, Boys’ Haven, Boy Scouts –Three Rivers Council, Capland Speech Therapy Center, Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas and more.