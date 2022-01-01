Beaumont ISD not changing mask, quarantine policy for spring 2022 semester

If the district sees a surge in COVID-19 cases on campuses, Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen has been given the authority to reinstate a mandate.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School district officials have decided not to change their current mask and quarantine policies for the upcoming spring semester.

BISD officials sent an email to staff, students and parents on Friday, Dec. 31, 2022 stating that while mask wearing on campuses is highly encouraged, it won’t be required. If the district sees a surge in COVID-19 cases on campuses, Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen has been given the authority to reinstate a mandate.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed their COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Instead of 10 days, a person who tests positive for COVID-19 is encouraged to quarantine for five days.

BISD officials decided to not change their quarantine police, according to the release.

The Beaumont school board voted to require masks on campuses during an emergency meeting in late August of 2021. The mandate passed with a vote of 4 – 2.

The district-wide mask mandate was suspended almost three months later. The board voted in mid November to suspend the mandate after Thanksgiving.

From a Beaumont ISD release:

BISD is actively monitoring the Omicron variant. Students, staff and visitors are highly encouraged to wear masks while at district facilities. Should the data suggest that district thresholds are exceeded, the superintendent has the authority to issue a mask mandate.