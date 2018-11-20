BEAUMONT — The international organization "Bikers Against Child Abuse" is creating a Southeast Texas chapter.

The motorcycle group dedicates their free time to respond to the calls of abused children. Six counties, including Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Newton, Tyler and Jasper, will be part of the group's mission.

The local chapter president said the group's aim is to develop a bond with the children and their legal guardians and empower them to testify against their abusers in court.

"Statistics show when children get involved with an organization like this, they progress better and give better testimonies in court," said Ms. French.

There were more than 1,700 child abuse and neglect cases in Jefferson County last year, according to the Children's Advocacy Center.

The local chapter is still in the process of organizing. You can to find contact information for bikers against child abuse here.

