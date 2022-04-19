Become a certified Junior Ranger at Big Thicket National Preserve's 1st Junior Ranger Day

This family-friendly event is free and will take place at the visitor center.

KOUNTZE, Texas — You can become a Junior Ranger this weekend during the Big Thicket National Preserve's Junior Ranger Day.

The family-friendly event is free and will take place Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the visitor center located at 6102 FM 420 in Kountze.

Visitors of all ages will be able to learn about different types of park rangers at Big Thicket while exploring stations and completing a scavenger hunt.

According to the preserve, the scavenger hunt consists of the following:

Check out the vehicles and tools it takes to protect the Preserve, including a fire truck, airboat, and other big trucks.

Make seed balls to help restoration of the longleaf pine ecosystem and take a tour of our new greenhouse.

Getting to know some of the animals and plants that call Big Thicket home.

Visitors that finish the scavenger hunt will become certified Junior Rangers of Big Thicket and take home a certificate and a badge or patch, according to the Big Thicket.

Cajun food provided by Cracklin Kings will be sold during the event, and ASL interpreters will be on-site throughout the day, according to a news release.

Learn more about how you can celebrate the first-ever Junior Ranger Day at Big Thicket here.

