Big Thicket National Preserve to soon begin issuing free hunting permits for upcoming season

With a permit, hunters can take white-tailed deer, squirrel, rabbit, feral hog, and waterfowl, expect those for the Lake Bayou Hunting Unit.

KOUNTZE, Texas — The Big Thicket National Preserve will start issuing this season’s free hunting permits on Thursday, September 1, 2022, according to Superintendent Wayne Prokopetz.

The available 2022-23 permits will be will be issued until February 27, 2023.

Officials will issue the permits at the preserve visitor center from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The visitor center is located eight miles north of Kountze at the intersection of US 69 and FM 420 at 6102 FM 420 Road.

With a permit, hunters can take white-tailed deer, squirrel, rabbit, feral hog, and waterfowl, expect those for the Lake Bayou Hunting Unit. The Lake Bayou Hunting Unit is a waterfowl-only area.

Everyone who hunts in the preserve must have a Big Thicket hunting permit. Hunters must show their current Texas Hunting License and current driver’s license to get a Big Thicket hunting permit.

Hunters have to apply in person and can only hunt in one unit. Parents and guardians are no longer allowed to get permits for their children.

The preserve observes the state of Texas hunting seasons from October 1, 2022, until February 28, 2023.

Additional feral hogs may be taken by permit-holders in any hunting unit except Lake Bayou during the special hog season, which runs from January 1, 2023, until February 28, 2023.

Waterfowl hunting at Lake Bayou will also remain open until February 28, 2023.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Big Thicket National Preserve release:

Hunting Permit Registration Opens September 1, 2022

KOUNTZE, Texas, August 23,2022 – Big Thicket National Preserve Superintendent Wayne Prokopetz announced today that the preserve will start issuing this season’s free hunting permits on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Available 2022/2023 permits will be issued until February 27,2023 .

Permits will be issued at the preserve visitor center from 9 am until 5 pm daily. The visitor center is located 8 miles north of Kountze at the intersection of US 69 and FM 420 at 6102 FM 420 Road. Big Thicket hunting permits allow hunters to take white-tailed deer, squirrel, rabbit, feral hog, and waterfowl, except those for the Lake Bayou Hunting Unit, which is a waterfowl-only area. The preserve observes the state of Texas hunting seasons from October 1, 2022, until February 28, 2023. Additional feral hogs may be taken by permit-holders in any hunting unit except Lake Bayou during the special hog season, which runs from January 1, 2023, until February 28, 2023. Waterfowl hunting at Lake Bayou will also remain open until February 28, 2023.

Everyone who hunts in Big Thicket National Preserve must have a Big Thicket hunting permit.

You must show both your current Texas Hunting License and current driver’s license to obtain a Big Thicket hunting permit.

All hunters must apply in person and may hunt in only one unit. Parents or guardians are no longer be able to get permits for their children. All hunters must be present to get a permit.

The deadline for returning hunter harvest cards after the 2022/2023 season will be April 1, 2023.

The number of permits issued for each hunting unit varies based on the size of the unit and wildlife management goals for that unit. The following numbers of permits, by hunting unit, are available: Beaumont Unit–200; Beech Creek Unit–150; Big Sandy Creek Unit–400; Jack Gore Baygall Unit–400; Lance Rosier Unit–900; Neches Bottom Unit–150; Lake Bayou Unit–50.