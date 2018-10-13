KOUNTZE — Ronnie Stockholm and his wife opened their property up to help disabled kids in 1985. Their goal was to give them a place to be one with nature in ways they may not be able to in other environments.

"Everything we've got is ADA handicap accessible, our stands, our hiking, our fishing," explained Stockholm.

They partnered up with the Paralyzed Veterans of America in the 90s. Stockholm said when they first started they were working with Korean, Somalia, and Granada War veterans. Now, they're seeing a lot more Iraq, Gulf, and Afghanistan War veterans coming back with disabilities, and in need of a place to cope.

"They're in a mental state and they just need a place to get out and bond with other veterans," said Stockholm.

With this increase in need for a place like Indian Springs, they're having to rebuild after Harvey hit their area.

"Instead of new projects we're having to go back and rebuild the old projects," said Stockholm.

That's why Donny Courville and countless other volunteers put on the "Big Thicket Hogs and Strings Cook-Off and Music Fest." Courville said some of the cabins are dilapidated, and they hope to add a cabin and expand.

Courville hopes Saturday's event will raise both the funds to rebuild, and awareness about what Indian Springs is all about.

"So many people don't know about Indian Springs Camp and what this does and when people find out, they get really excited about it," explained Courville.

Indian Motorcycle coordinated a charity ride to benefit Indian Springs. They collected money and made a donation to the camp to help get things started.

Both Courville and Stockholm hope to see Indian Springs carry on it's long-standing tradition of offering services to both disabled kids and veterans, along with their families.

