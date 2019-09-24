BEAUMONT, Texas — Cleanup is underway at the iconic 'Gator Country' in Jefferson County.

Almost a week after Imelda's flooding, the entrance to Gator Country is still flooded.

Volunteers are working to maintain the park's 400 plus animals.

'Bones' the gator is in the women's bathroom, and two other gators are living in the intern's break room.

The storm caused these animals to become displaced.

The park's most beloved gator is still unaccounted for. 'Big Tex' has not been seen since the storm.

'Big Al,' a 13’4” alligator that weighs more than 1,000 pounds, is safe and sound at the park.

But Gary Saurage is hopeful 'Big Tex' is still in his pen. He says two more feet of water need to be pumped out of his enclosure before they can check his habitat.

"Before we could even start on the floor we have to move all of our animals out here so we can pull the floor up. Not only that, now we have to spray the whole place and the animals can't be in there. This is incredibly hard," Saurage said.

RELATED: 'Big Al' safe and sound at Gator Country following Imelda's flooding