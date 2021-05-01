President Joe Biden to visit New Orleans, Lake Charles on Thursday to promote infrastructure plan

NEW ORLEANS — President Joe Biden plans on coming to New Orleans on Thursday in one of two Louisiana stops in the Getting America Back on Track Tour to promote the American Jobs Plan.
The second stop in Louisiana will be in Lake Charles, a statement from the White House said.
The president's agenda includes efforts to pass proposals on infrastructure, children, families, and education.
