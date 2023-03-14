President's Budget for Fiscal Year 2024 includes restoration project for Jack Brooks Federal Building

Funds will help improve the building’s deteriorating envelope, modernization of outdated mechanical, electrical, plumbing and conveyance systems and more.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Biden-Harris Administration has released the budget for the Fiscal Year 2024, which includes an alteration project for the Jack Brooks Federal Building in downtown Beaumont.

The President's Budget details a blueprint to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out, lower costs for families and more.

The budget proposes investments in the American people that will help lay a stronger foundation for shared growth and prosperity for generations to come, according to a news release from General Services Administration.

The Jack Brooks Federal Building U.S. Post Office and Courthouse will receive $86,701.

This project will fund a major repair and alteration project, which includes improvements to address the building’s deteriorating envelope, modernization of outdated mechanical, electrical, plumbing and conveyance systems.

Funds will also help in preservation of historic attributes, interior finish repairs and restoration, and site and life-safety improvement, according to the release.

General Services Administration Administrator Robin Carnahan says the President's Budget reflects smart investments.

“Investments that will help GSA make cost-saving upgrades to federal buildings, bolster the nation’s cybersecurity, and improve how the government delivers digital services to millions of Americans,” said Carnahan.

Carnahan says that for the first time ever, the President's Budget includes a provision that will guarantee full access to the Federal Buildings Fund while preserving Congress’s discretion to decide on and authorize investments.

"This is a game-changing provision that will enable GSA to modernize and consolidate the federal footprint, saving taxpayers millions and creating good-paying jobs in local communities," she said.