Jefferson County hasn't received any bids for purchase of Ford Park, deadline is Friday

Any bids received by Friday will be opened at 11 a.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The county hadn't received any bids for the purchase of the Ford Park Entertainment Complex as of Thursday, Nov. 5.

The deadline for bids to be submitted is Friday, and any bids that come in will be opened at 11 a.m. according to the county purchasing department.

(Editor's Note: The above video aired on August 6, 2020)

County commissioners had initially discussed the sale of the complex during an August 11, 2020, meeting.

A lone bid to purchase Ford Park from Jefferson County was rejected on September 2 after questions on whether or not the bidding process was done according to state law.

County officials rejected the bid while they worked to determine if the bidding process was legal, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told 12News.

The county received an appraisal on the complex valuing it at $43.3 million. That's nearly twice the $22 million minimum bid amount the county had previously set according to Branick.

Bids were to have been submitted by August 28, 2020, according to the bid information included in the meeting agenda.

The complex consists of the arena, exhibit hall, fields, midway and the pavilion.

Commissioners are set to discuss the sale at a November 10 meeting, according to an agenda posted online.