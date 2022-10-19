Bicyclist treated for minor injuries after being struck by city of Beaumont garbage truck

The bicyclist and driver of the garbage truck are both expected to be OK.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A bicyclist was sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after getting hit by a city of Beaumont garbage truck.

The call came in at 6:39 p.m. It happened at the Barrington Heights Subdivision located on Barrington Avenue near Dowlen Road in Beaumont.

12News crew at the scene say a Beaumont city garbage truck hit a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver was not taken to the hospital.

They are both expected to be OK.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.