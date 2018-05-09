Beaumont Police have released the identity of the bicyclist killed in a hit and run early Sunday morning.

The victim is Reginald Allen Osborne, 46, of Vidor, according to Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley.

Investigators also located the driver of the truck who struck Osborne and charges are pending, Riley said.

A Beaumont police officer found the man's body while merging onto I-10 westbound around 1:16 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2.

Osborne was wearing a traffic vest when he was hit, according to police.

