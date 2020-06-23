ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating an accident that sent a bicyclist to the hospital Monday night.
Officials say the person was hit around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of McArthur Drive.
The person was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter
Also on 12NewsNow.com…
Tropical Storm Dolly forms in Atlantic, expected to become post-tropical by Wednesday
Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
President Trump threatens anyone destroying statues could face 10 years in prison
Dog turns 20, becomes oldest golden retriever in history
FDA warns 9 brands of hand sanitizer may be toxic