ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating an accident that sent a bicyclist to the hospital Monday night.

Officials say the person was hit around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of McArthur Drive.

The person was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

