What does 'Beware the Ides of March' mean?

TYLER, Texas — "Beware the Ides of March."

Let's find out!

The origin of the "Ides of March" is a lot less scary than having been the date of one of history's most infamous murders (more on that below).

You see, the Roman calendar worked quite differently than ours.

It counted back from three fixed points of a month:

The Nones - Near the beginning

The Ides - Toward the middle

The Kalends - At the beginning of the next month. In March, Ides fell on the fifteenth

Every month has an "ides."

"BEWARE THE IDES OF MARCH"

Then comes William Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, which was first performed in 1599.

The play is based off writings from Greek historian Plutarch and Roman biographer Suetonius.

In the opening act, Shakespeare coins one of the most ominous terms in literary history.

Soothsayer: "Beware the ides of March."

Caesar: "What man is that?"

Brutus: "A soothsayer bids you beware the ides of March."

Caesar: "Set him before me, let me see his face."

Cassius: "Fellow, come from the throng; look upon Caesar."

Caesar: "What say'st thou to me now? Speak once again."

Soothsayer: "Beware the ides of March."

Caesar: "He is a dreamer; let us leave him. Pass."

The soothsayer (fortune teller) was warning Julius Caesar something bad would happen during the "Ides of March." Caesar, however, confidently dismissed the soothsayer's words.

In the Act III, Scene I, during a meeting on March 15, Roman dictator Julius Caesar was assassinated by a group of senators, led by his friend Brutus, along with Cassius. Shakespeare recounts the moment in having Caesar say, “Et tu, Brute?” (You too, Brutus?) as the emperor gave up hope since his friend was involved in his death.

It's important to note, in reality, Caesar actually was killed on March 15 by a group of senators after reportedly being stabbed 23 times, according to National Geographic. Caesar's death would bring an end to the Roman Republic and usher in the Roman Empire which allowed emperors to rule with absolute power.