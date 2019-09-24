BEAUMONT, Texas — Bonnie Byrd had to wait four days to return to her home after Imelda came through Southeast Texas.

"We had about 14 inches," Byrd said.

She lives in Bevil Oaks, and this is the second time this home has flooded.

She said it's a feeling that never gets easier.

"I think if it were myself and my husband it would be one thing, but our children are 7 and 4 and that's really the hardest part of it. My daughter asked me while we were packing up she said mommy again. It's hardest on the kids for sure," Byrd said.

After Harvey flooded them out in 2017, she and her husband decided enough was enough. They planned to put up a 'for sale' sign up Monday.

It turned out to be four days too late.

Part of Bevil Oaks are still under water.

Cars have been left abandoned in the floodwater and front yards filled with trash and ruined furniture.

It's a cleanup process people here know all too well.

Gary Winthorpe was helping a friend with cleanup when 12News visited Bevil Oaks Monday.

"It's sad, it's not fun but I mean you have to do it to get back in your house and get things going again," Winthorpe said.

This time, Bonnie said her family is moving on for good.

"We will press forward with moving elsewhere. Not for lack of love of the city by any means but I'm not going to do this to my kids again," Byrd said.