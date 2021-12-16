Here's how you can celebrate Betty White's 100th birthday in Houston

Fans are invited to celebrate the actress's birthday with a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration."

HOUSTON — The lovable Betty White will be turning 100 on Jan. 17, and how did she decide to celebrate entering the triple digits? By hosting a special movie event!

Fans are invited to celebrate the "Golden Girls" birthday with a special screening called "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration," CNN explains.

The movie, made by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, follows the actress around in her day-to-day life, the media outlet says. There will even be "behind-the-scenes on sets, working with her office staff, entertaining at home along with lending her voice as an animal advocate."

The best part of the event? White takes the viewers to her actual birthday party virtually.

The one-hour and 40-minute long film will feature White's friends including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt, the event page explains.

I'm going BIG for my birthday - right to the BIG SCREEN! Get your tickets and join me by clicking here:https://t.co/qXoSO2BYM3 — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 17, 2021

The special screening is scheduled for Monday, January 17 at these participating theaters in the Houston area:

Showtimes are 1 and 7 p.m. at each location. Tickets range between $13 and $16.