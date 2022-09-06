Better internet service heading to Southeast Texas households thanks to government funding

In Jefferson County, they found close to 100% of households have access to good internet but only 60% have subscribed.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Everything we do seems to be impacted by the internet. The pandemic only magnified our dependency.

County leaders are looking for ways to use new government funding to make our internet service better.

County leaders have three real goals...

Expanding access to new areas of the county

Improving connection's already in place

Making it more affordable

"So this is how you can overlay and decide where you need to supplement, supplement these federal programs help bring in, work with local providers to come in and work to fill the gap areas," said Pam Waggoner with Connected Nation.

Filling the gaps and helping connect our communities to the world is what Waggoner studies every day.



The non-profit recently completed a broadband survey for Jefferson County.

"Making others understand that it’s not just about access, it’s about adoption, sustainability, and the use of the internet. and again,” Waggoner said.



In Jefferson County, they found close to 100% of households have access to good enough internet for modern-day applications.



But only 60% are subscribed because of service availability and cost. Eight out of 10 households said they would like improved options, and 67% of employed residents telework in some capacity.



"It's not just school,” Waggoner said. “It’s not just work, look at Amazon. Most of us do the majority of our shopping through the internet now."



Connected Nation was actually hired by the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission to do some of this work and develop surveys. As government funding comes down, the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission is trying to find ways to put it to use.



"It’s just one of the most critical projects that we need to work on, not just here but in the state and in all parts of the country," said Bob Dickinson with the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission.



The planning commission created a broadband committee made up of county judges, which was led by Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel.



"Identify, promote, facilitate, and accelerate improvements to broadband infrastructure in the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission Region," Dickinson said.



The priorities for leaders are to expand access, improve speeds, and make it more cost-efficient.



Connected Nation has a great website for anyone looking for ways to see what kind of speeds they can get in their area.



To look at some of the affordability programs available, head to connectednation.org/jefferson for more info.