BEAUMONT — According to some Beaumont Beto supporters, signs are being vandalized or stolen from their property.

Democratic supporter Allison Kainer feels that her right to free speech isn't being respected.

Kainer said sometime Wednesday morning, she noticed her Beto sign was gone from her front yard on 23rd street.

"I noticed when I got up for work my sign was gone," said Kainer.

She's had the sign on her property for more than two months. Kainer believes Tuesday's debate pushed some Cruz supporters to react.

According to Jefferson County Republican Party Chair, Judy Nichols, it's not what they represent.

"No citizen should impose on another person's first amendment right," said Nichols. "It's important we respect each other's political speech."

Jefferson County Democratic Party Chairman, Cade Bersen said the removal of candidate's signs isn't the way to go, but voting is.

"Whoever is doing it is wrong and people are tired of it and that is why its important to go vote," said Bersen.

Nichols said some of their party members have had their Ted Cruz signs stolen from their property.

