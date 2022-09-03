Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke pays visit to Port Arthur high school students

The Democratic candidate met with students and teachers at the school’s career and technology center to discuss improving technical education in Texas.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke stopped by Memorial High School in Port Arthur on Wednesday.

He visited nursing students, welding students, and other hands-on science and technology students to hear about what they are learning.

He asked them about their plans once they graduate, and how expect to play a role in the Texas economy moving forward.

Beto said technical schools like this one are the future of education, especially in Texas, where the skills these students learn can be directly applied to a job.

Beto and Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie stressed the importance of Port Arthur having the infrastructure in place for these students to come back and work in the area they grew up.

"It’s a small investment for the taxpayer in Port Arthur to get a Dr. Williams back in this community,” Beto said. “I want to make clear that we are seeing young people educated both for careers and for future academic and college and secondary education success."

Beto said it's important that there’s an incentive for students to want to come back to Port Arthur for work, and that starts with building a foundation and a place to want to live and work in the city.

He also touched on teacher shortages and wages, students having access to school lunch, and other problems facing the education system in Texas.