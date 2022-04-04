Beto O’Rourke taking his 'Drive for Texas' gubernatorial campaign to Southeast Texas

Beto O’Rourke will continue his 49-day, more than 5,600 mile statewide Drive for Texas with visits to Woodville and Beaumont on Saturday and a visit to Port Arthur on Sunday. During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas, he will spend 49 days on the road as he travels more than 5,600 miles to visit every part of the state this summer. He is set to hold more than 70 events in over 65 counties as he campaigns to become the 49th governor of Texas – at a moment when the race is tightening and Greg Abbott’s favorability is hitting historic lows. O’Rourke’s summer travel to dozens of small towns and big cities will focus on the popular things that Democrats, Republicans and independents want to accomplish together: creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state. The 49-day Drive for Texas will also focus on uniting Texans to overcome Abbott’s extremism — from his total ban on abortion with no exception for rape or incest, to defunding public schools, driving up inflation and blocking commonsense measures to keep kids and communities safe. A running list of Drive for Texas events can be found here.