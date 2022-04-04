Beto O’Rourke taking his 'Drive for Texas' gubernatorial campaign to Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be making a stop in Woodville, Beaumont and Port Arthur this weekend as part of his "Drive for Texas" campaign.
(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a April 4, 2022 newscast.)
It's his third time running for a statewide office in Texas. This time, O'Rourke is hoping to replace incumbent Republican Greg Abbott as the next governor of the Lone Star state.
O'Rourke will hold a town hall in Woodville on Saturday, July 30 at 2:30 p.m. It will take place at the Allan Shiver Library & Museum, located at 302 North Charlton Street.
Later that day, O'Rourke will host a town hall in Beaumont at 6:30 p.m. It will take place at the United Steelworkers Hall, located at 2490 South 11th Street.
On Sunday, O'Rourke will head to Port Arthur for a town hall at 1 p.m. It will take place at La Carreta Event Hall, located at 4451 Gulfway Drive.
The "Drive for Texas" kicked off July 19 in O’Rourke’s hometown of El Paso.
O’Rourke’s summer travel to dozens of small towns and big cities will focus on topics such as creating jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care and more, according to a news release from Beto for Texas.
From a Beto for Texas news release:
Beto O’Rourke will continue his 49-day, more than 5,600 mile statewide Drive for Texas with visits to Woodville and Beaumont on Saturday and a visit to Port Arthur on Sunday. During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas, he will spend 49 days on the road as he travels more than 5,600 miles to visit every part of the state this summer. He is set to hold more than 70 events in over 65 counties as he campaigns to become the 49th governor of Texas – at a moment when the race is tightening and Greg Abbott’s favorability is hitting historic lows. O’Rourke’s summer travel to dozens of small towns and big cities will focus on the popular things that Democrats, Republicans and independents want to accomplish together: creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state. The 49-day Drive for Texas will also focus on uniting Texans to overcome Abbott’s extremism — from his total ban on abortion with no exception for rape or incest, to defunding public schools, driving up inflation and blocking commonsense measures to keep kids and communities safe. A running list of Drive for Texas events can be found here.