Beloved retired Beaumont priest Msgr. Ken Greig dies at 80

Msgr. Greig once said in part that serving the many people who meant so much to him was where his heart was.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Monsignor Ken Greig, a retired priest of the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont, died Sunday at the age of 80, after recently going into Hospice care.

Greig was the first priest ordained in the Diocese of Beaumont, 54 years ago. Of his Southeast Texas ministry, Greig once said that God put him where he wanted him, and that his ministry was filled with cherishing memories that he thanked God for daily.

During the course of his career, Greig came to think of each parish he served at as a home and the parishioners as his family.

Greig once said a significant change he had seen since the beginning of the Diocese of Beaumont has been the ACTS retreats, which focus on love of Christ through adoration, community, theology, and service . He had been involved with ACTS for the last decade through St. Peter Parish in Groves, and said each retreat was a renewing experience for him as a priest.

Throughout the years, Greig served at different parishes including St. Catherine of Siena, Port Arthur; St. Anthony Cathedral, Beaumont; and Our Lady of the Assumption, Beaumont.

Greig was pastor of St. Peter the Apostle, Groves, for 21 years until he retired on July 1, 2014. After his retirement, he remained active in the ACTS community also filling in for his brother priests in different parishes.

Greig also served in other positions with the diocese including Chancellor from May 1976 to June 1983.

Greig was born Dec. 11, 1940 in Port Arthur. He attended elementary school at St. Mary, graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in 1959 and went to St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston to begin his studies for the priesthood after graduating.

Funeral arrangements are pending. When they are ready, the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont said they will post them.

The Catholic Diocese of Beaumont has asked the Southeast Texas community to please pray for the repose of his soul and for the consolation of his family and friends.

Msgr. Ken Greig dies at 80 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6