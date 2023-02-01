Woman says belongings of father who died from cancer were salvaged in Lumberton house fire

"Everything that was in my dad's room survived, I mean, his bible survived, his ring survived, the baby pictures survived, I mean, what are the odds of that."

LUMBERTON, Texas — It's been a week since a woman, her husband and dog escaped a Lumberton house fire, which ultimately destroyed the home.

The Lumberton Fire Department was called to the 1200 block of Diana Drive at 5 a.m. on December 26, 2022.

They were assisted by the Beaumont Fire Department.

Hillary Tate is originally from South Carolina, but had been living in Lumberton since 2018 to assist her father as he battled colon cancer.

The fire is a small part of what she calls the most difficult time in her life, because in June 2022, her father passed away.

As she watched the house go up in flames, she couldn't help but think about all that was lost.

"I couldn't fathom that I had just lost my father. I had lost everything that was his, the memories I had of him, and my children's pictures," Tate said.

Investigators told Tate that an old breaker box is what started the fire and while the house may look completely destroyed, she says it wasn't a complete loss.

"Everything that was in my dad's room survived, i mean, his bible survived, his ring survived, the baby pictures survived, I mean, what are the odds of that," she said.

Tate lost her clothes, her car and her purse, none of which mattered because the important stuff survived.

"I was really grateful. I was very grateful," she said.

Pictures, baby blankets, artwork, a banjo, her dog Lucas and her dad's charred bible, were still in tact.

"I can always get another license, and another birth certificate, another home or a car, or whatever, but you know, I cant replace my kids' baby pictures," Tate said.

As Tate reflects on hard times, she's moving forward with a new perspective.

"Enjoy the little things in life, cause that's what really matters, because it can change in an instant, in an instant, and that's it. I think, had I not woken up to that smoke alarm, I would have been gone," Tate said.