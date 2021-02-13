Beaumont's Salvation Army opening doors to Southeast Texans in need ahead of winter storm

Captain Michelle Moore with the Salvation Army in Beaumont says the emergency shelter will open its doors Sunday at 6 p.m. to start taking in those who need shelter from these harsh conditions. "We just need to gather along and rally together and help one another," Captain Michelle Moore said. Moore says the shelter may open sooner than Sunday night if needed. They will be requiring everyone, including staff, volunteers and guests, to wear masks inside the shelter at all times.

Everyone will be tested for the coronavirus at the door.



"We want to make sure we have everyone social distanced, you know, with their masks on. Hand sanitizer," Moore said.



And the beds for those in need will be spaced out at least six feet apart to practice social distancing. Captain Moore said the community has stepped up to help.



"People have been calling,” Moore said. “They've been donating blankets and toiletries and different feminine products. I mean, all types of items that people will need, and we sure do appreciate that."



Now if the emergency shelter reaches capacity, additional cots will be set up in the Salvation Army gym, normally used for the local Boys and Girls Club.



Beaumont Dr. Ray Callas says opening the shelter is the right thing to do, but warns crowded shelters could lead to another spike in COVID-19 cases.



"Any homeless person that enters the shelter, you need to make sure that their hygiene is up to par, meaning make sure they wash their hands even if you can get them to take a bath," Dr. Callas said.



Dr. Callas says when it's cold outside, it will bring people together inside. He said we can't forget the lessons we've learned during the pandemic. We all need to take the proper precautions to prevent the spread.