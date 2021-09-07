Beaumont's 1st annual Beaulympics postponed due to impending weather

The City of Beaumont recently announced that it decided to postpone the first annual Beaulympics until Saturday, July 17.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont recently announced that it decided to postpone the first annual 'Beaulympics' until Saturday, July 17.

Organizers look forward to seeing Beaulympics attendees next Saturday, July 17 at the Downtown Event Centre Great Lawn, 900 Crocket Street, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In a recent press release, the city of Beaumont said it exhausted, “every possible option,” before deciding to postpone Beaumont’s first annual Beaulympics Cajun Field Day Carnival due to unpredictable weather.

“In looking at the forecast, the safety for our guests, attendees, and volunteers is of paramount concern and this is the only choice we had given the circumstances,” the City of Beaumont said in a recent release.

More than 60 organizations, non-profits, and other groups were scheduled to be involved in the July 10 event, intending to introduce businesses in the area to locals and visitors. The event is designed to showcase the breadth of attractions Southeast Texas has to offer.

The City of Beaumont said it apologizes for any inconvenience this postponement may cause, and said they appreciate the flexibility and understanding of everyone involved.

The city has promised that the upcoming Beaulympics will be bigger and better than the one originally planned. Many activities will be available all day to participate in, along with featured events to watch on the main stage.

For each activity, participants will have the opportunity to earn Beau-bucks that can be traded in for prizes, like a carnival. All games will be free, while food, drink and other activities, including tries at a dunk tank, will be available for purchase.

The Beaulympics is a one-day extravaganza of filled with games, music, and entertainment. The five rings represent the major travel themes that best exemplify Beaumont.