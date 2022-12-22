Beaumont's Bird scooters appear to have flown the coop, city says they'll be back

The Bird website no longer lists Beaumont as being serviced by the scooter company.

BEAUMONT, Texas — It seems that the Bird scooters once seen all over Beaumont may have flown the coop but the city says they'll be returning,

The disappearance of the electric rental scooters has not gone unnoticed by Southeast Texans.

In May the company made a presentation to the Port Arthur City Council about rolling the scooters out there but so far they have not arrived.

12News contacted the City of Beaumont about the lack of Bird sightings in the city.

The company has temporarily suspended service in the city while they change "local operators" but should be back in Beaumont soon according to Lauren Monitz, director of communications for the City of Beaumont.

The Bird website no longer lists Beaumont as being serviced by the scooter company and makes no mention of a temporary suspension.

A quick check of the Bird app today also showed none of the scooters available in Beaumont.

12News has reached out to the company and is awaiting a response.

Some took to Facebook wondering what had happened to the scooters.

The comments on Facebook speculated as to what had happened to them and when, or if, they would ever be back.

Several suggested they had pulled out because of theft or damage to the scooters while others said they'd heard they were signing anew contract and would be back in the spring.

The first Bird scooters first landed in Beaumont and could be seen around the city in early March 2022.

The Beaumont City Council first approved a proposal from Bird Electric scooters in January 2022.

Bird Electric Scooters is a publicly-traded company based in Santa Monica, California and is famous in larger urban cities. Officials said at the time that there's a market for it in Beaumont too.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.