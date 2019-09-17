BEAUMONT, Texas — Heavy rain created traffic headaches during the morning commute Tuesday.

At least one accident was serious, sending three people to the hospital.

That crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of S. 11th Street at Sarah Street. Beaumont Police, Beaumont Fire-Rescue and two ambulances responded.

The accident is one of eight accidents Beaumont Police worked before 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the closed call roster.

Blinding rain was falling across the Golden Triangle Tuesday. And rain chances are expected to increase throughout the risk, bringing a risk of flash flooding.

RELATED: Waves of heavy rain begin moving across Southeast Texas

RELATED: Weak tropical disturbance threatens Texas coast

The rain is part of a weak tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm never had time to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm, but it will still bring heavy rain across Southeast Texas.

Houston is preparing for major flooding. Galveston could see upwards of 13 inches of rain through Thursday. Angleton and Palacios each could see 9 inches of rain or more.