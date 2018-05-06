“This was the tree that was left there,” Parks referred to a tree lying on the ground outside her West End home.

Parks says her and her boyfriend paid a contractor Keith West over $3,000 to cut and remove trees from their yard, and remodel hardy plank outside their home.

“He came over to us and said he examined our trees, said they were dead and they needed to be cut down,” Parks said.

"He started off with pulling down the hardy plank, he'd spend maybe two hours working then would be missing for a few days. He'd come back and do a little more work and ask for more money," Parks said.

Parks says her boyfriend’s grandmother who lives next door also got the same type of treatment. She still has segments of trees lying in her backyard.

12News tried to contact West by phone and in person but he has not responded.

Parks heard unsettling news from West’s workers that they also got the runaround.

"Some of his workers contact me and let me know that his mother is in the hospital…Keith didn't pay his workers," Parks said.

Parks is hoping the work outside her home is finished soon.

"We tried giving him the benefit of the doubt but I think we're over waiting," Parks said.

Parks is planning to get legal advice before possibly pressing charges.

