Kelly Hinson has spent the past year transforming things from boring to beautiful, but it all started with one piece of furniture. A little over a year ago, Hinson was racing some friends when she tripped and fell. She landed hands first, breaking three of her fingers, and had to go into immediate surgery.

While she was recovering she had to take some time off from work. Stuck at home with pins in her hand and no family in town to lend a hand with her then three year old, Hinson was feeling pretty down...but she didn't let it keep her there.

When her neighbor had a garage sale, she said something told her to purchase a dresser and make it new again. About halfway through, Hinson's daughter came in to check her progress.

"Well that side is pretty boring mommy, but this side is beautiful," Hinsons daughter said.

Thus, Hinson's business, 'Boring 2 Beautiful," was born.

Later Hinson went on to paint her first kitchen. Shortly after, Hinson learned her first surgery was unsuccessful, and she was going to have to wait another six months for a second.

"In that six month timeframe, I was living in Sour Lake and my house flooded," said Hinson.

Like thousands of others, Hinson was a Harvey flood victim, and lost everything. In yet another situation that could have gotten the best of her, Hinson chose to push forward and help others who's homes were damaged by the flood.

Following yet another unsuccessful surgery, Hinson saw a specialist.

"I'm 32, I was 31 when it happened, and I was told I would never use my hand again," said Hinson

Despite more bad news, Hinson saw the need so many others were experiencing. With so many contractors out to take advantage of the situation, Hinson was able to offer fair services to those in need.

Working for little to nothing, Hinson has now painted over 30 kitchens, endless amounts of furniture, and 3 full houses- all while working a full time job and raising her now four year old daughter, alone. Not only does she offer the most competitive rates around, she also pays to have their homes cleaned and detailed once she's done as her gift to her clients.

When Hinson learned one of her coworkers son's, Justin, was battling leukemia, she knew she had to do something to help out. Justin is in his early 20s with small children, and is having to take time off work to receive treatment. Hinson decided to sell raffle tickets for an entire kitchen remodel to raise money to lend a helping hand. For only $10 per ticket or $40 for 5. Whoever wins the raffle will be able to choose exactly what they want. Hinson plans to pay for the paint out of pocket and do the work for free so all the money can go straight to Justin and his family.

Hinson understands some families are still getting their houses back in order after Harvey, so she assures that no matter how long it takes for them to get their kitchens ready she will be there, as promised to get the job done. If the person that wins chooses to donate their remodel, it will go to a flood victim still in need.

People often wonder how Hinson is able to do all of this for so many people in need- she says the lord always provides for her.

Head over to her Facebook page to see more of her work and buy a raffle ticket.

