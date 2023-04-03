Beaumont woman sentenced to 25 years for child porn, child sex trafficking charges out of Louisiana

Amber N. Manning, 39, pled guilty to trafficking of children for sexual purposes, pornography involving juveniles and two counts of promoting prostitution.

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. — A Beaumont woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex trafficking and child porn charges out of Louisiana.

On Monday, April 3, 2023, Amber N. Manning, 39, of Beaumont pled guilty to trafficking of children for sexual purposes, pornography involving juveniles and two counts of promoting prostitution.

Manning was sentenced to 25 years in prison, without the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office

She will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of her life.

These charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Louisiana State Police.

First Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson and Assistant District Attorney Hope Buford prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office, according to the release.

From a Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office news release:

