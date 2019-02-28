BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman says she is on a "personal" mission to help get more housing for the homeless. This is despite a new HUD study that suggests homelessness in Beaumont is actually going down.

"This right here is wrong. It’s wrong," Delores David said, as she surveyed the living conditions.



Davis says twice a week she goes to various homeless camps across the city to check up on people. Her passion for this cause goes back far as 20 years, when she said God told her this is what she was meant to do.

As time has passed, Davis believes that people have forgotten just how bad people have it on the streets.



"These people are human, every amenity that you enjoy in your home, the homeless people have to do on the outside,” Davis said.



George Lelux has been on the streets for more than 20 years. He has made his home under Interstate 10.



"I need some large industrial bags and a couple rakes [to] let me clean this bridge out," Lelux said. "If they don't want to help me, I'm going to do it by myself."

Davis decided to take Lelux with her to meet with Beaumont City Council. Her hope is that they understand how important it is to address this ongoing issue in her eyes.

She says it's one thing to actually talk about an issue, it's another to actually go out into the community and see the problem first hand.



"It’s hard to go to a place that you look at poverty at it's worst, you look at hunger at it worst, you look at stressed out people at it worst," Davis said.



Bonnie Brooks with Southeast Texas Planning Commission says more shelters are needed to help the homeless.



"For people who are by themselves a lot of times there is a substance abuse issue or a mental health issue that hasn't been addressed yet, but again, you're not able to address that if you're not able to give them a home stability first of all," Brooks said.



In the meantime, until more housing options become available, Delores Davis will keep preaching her message.

"I know that if I keep pushing, somebody else is going to come in and push, not just giving them a hand out but giving them a hand up," Davis said.