BEAUMONT, Texas — It has been two years since Tropical Storm Harvey caused severe damage to Southeast Texas. In some areas the water got as high as street signs making it impossible to drive.

Kristan Wade has lived in Beaumont all her life. She's been through a number of hurricanes but she was surprised at the destruction Harvey left.

On August 27, 2017 she was taking a walk on Franklin Street to get a first hand look at the damage. That's when she saw a woman drive onto the Martin Luther King Drive intersection and she knew immediately what was about to happened.

The car stopped and Wade rushed into action.

"The first that went through my mind was 'oh my goodness' this woman needs help and I just went for what I knew," Wade said. "Let me help this lady right now."

In the video posted on Facebook you can see Wade rush into the waters and save the women from the car. She says she was surprised how deep the water was. It was all the way up to her neck.

"I drive these streets everyday so it was just kind of shocking that it was able to get this deep," Wade said.

Wade was able to bring the woman to safety and still to this day she is thankful she was in the right place at the right time. She says the woman didn't know how to swim so it put it into perspective for her.

"If we wouldn't have been there it maybe would've went differently," Wade said. "We're always keeping her in our prayers and in our thoughts and hoping things are good for her."